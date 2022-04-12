Colchester United are taking a look at Sheffield United youngster Harvey Cullinan on trial, as per a report by the Daily Gazette.

Colchester United played the defender for their U23s against Watford yesterday.

Cullinan, 19, helped the U’s pick up a 0-0 draw.

The teenager has been on the books at Bramall Lane since 2019 after joining the club from Newmarket Celtic. He had trials at various Championship teams before deciding to put pen-to-paper with the Blades.

Sheffield United situation

Cullinan initially linked up with the Yorkshire outfit to play for their U18s team and has since made the step up to their U23s.

Sheffield United handed him his first professional contract last summer after their relegation from the Premier League but he is yet to make a senior appearance for Paul Heckingbttom’s side.

He is now facing an uncertain future at the club, hence why he has been given the green light to link up with Colchester United.

The League Two club have had a tough past season and still have former Hull City defender Wayne Brown in caretaker charge following the dismissal of Hayden Mullins earlier this year.

They are 20th in the table right now and are eight points above the relegation zone with five games left to play of the campaign.

The U’s only need a couple more wins to secure their Football League status and there is no doubt that they need to bolster their ranks this summer.

Cullinan is a potential option for them and they will have a decision to make regarding him.