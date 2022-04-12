Non-league side Aldershot Town have announced the signing of QPR striker Sinclair Armstrong on loan until the end of the season.

Armstrong, 18, has joined up with National League strugglers Aldershot Town until the end of the season.

The Republic of Ireland U19 man will be available for the Shots’ final eight games of the season, and he’ll be hoping to maintain the club’s five-point gap to the bottom three.

He’s a player who QPR fans are very excited to see in action in the near future. Previously, Armstrong was linked alongside the likes of Manchester City without ever making a first-team appearance for the R’s.

Earlier this season, the striker spent time on loan with Torquay United in the National League. He scored twice in eight league outings for the club and now he’ll be hoping to do the same with Aldershot Town.