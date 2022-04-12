Charlton Athletic’s Chuks Aneke has returned to training, as revealed by the club’s official Twitter account.

Charlton Athletic swooped to re-sign the striker from Birmingham City during the January transfer window.

Aneke, 28, picked up a muscle injury in the game against Bolton Wanderers in February and has been out of action since then.

However, he is now making strides in his recovery and has linked back up with his teammates.

Charlton Athletic return

Charlton Athletic were disappointed to lose the Londoner last summer when his contract expired. He scored 16 goals in all competitions last season but departed the club when Lee Bowyer came calling at St Andrew’s.

The former Arsenal man struggled to make an impact with the Midlands club and scored just twice in 21 games in all competitions before heading back to The Valley.

Aneke has chipped in with two goals in six matches since his return to the Addicks and will be looking to return before the end of the campaign.

Johnnie Jackson’s side don’t have much to play for now but have a few players out of contract in late June who they need to make some decisions about.

The London side beat promotion chasing Rotherham United 1-0 away over the weekend and have started to pick up a bit of form in League One over recent times, losing just once in their last six games.

They will be hoping they can take that into the next campaign as they look to compete at the top end of the division.

Next up for Charlton Athletic is a home clash against Morecambe on Friday.