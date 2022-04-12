Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley says the story linking Pompey with Moreambe’s Cole Stockton is a ‘non-starter’.

Yesterday, reports emerged linking all of Portsmouth, Preston North End, Peterborough United, Rotherham United and Wycombe Wanderers with Morecambe striker Stockton.

The 28-year-old has scored an impressive 22 goals in 40 League One outings for Morecambe this season, who currently sit in 20th place of the table with four games left to play.

Speaking to HampshireLive about the rumours, Cowley said:

“For us, there’s nothing to say. He is a Morecambe player. It’s a non-starter, the story.

“We are looking to bring forwards in but certainly I won’t be speaking about other people’s players, particularly when we are about to play them.”

Pompey have endured another tough season in the third tier. Cowley currently finds his side in 11th place of the table and 13 points outside the top-six.