Former Fulham loanee Domingos Quina says his loan spell at the club was the ‘hardest time’ of his career.

Quina, 22, joined Fulham on loan from Watford ahead of this season. The Portuguese attacker looked to be a keen signing for Marco Silva’s side, but in the first half of this season he’d manage just two Championship appearances for the Londoners.

Eventually, Quina would return to Watford and seal a second loan move, joining Barnsley for the second half of this season where he’s since impressed, scoring twice in 13 league outings for the Tykes.

Speaking out on his torrid time at Fulham, Quina told Watford Observer:

“It was probably the hardest time I’ve had playing football because most of the stuff, I didn’t understand what was going on.

“I started in a cup game against Leeds, and then after that, I came on [as a substitute] in one game and then, I never got a sniff, and I didn’t understand what was going on.

“I would go home after training, just not understanding what am I doing wrong or what I’m not doing right, and you ask the questions, but you’re not getting the answers or people are not telling you what you actually need to do to improve.

“It was a hard time, but I guess it’s just part of the journey. If anything, it just made me stronger mentally. Now I’m at Barnsley, I’m happy, I’m playing football, which was just what I wanted to do. I just want to play football.”

Earlier in the campaign, Silva had spoken out about Quina, saying that the Watford man needed to work harder to make his way into his first-team plans at Fulham.

Responding to those comments, Quina told Watford Observer:

“It’s not nice. To me, that was the first time I’d heard that. If you can say one thing about me, I will always work hard.

“I think he could have said I need to work hard to understand the tactical side of his formation, or the game, but to say I just don’t work hard and I need to work harder, I disagree with that. But I respect them, and I respect his opinion.”

A fresh start…

Immediately upon featuring for Barnsley, Quina looked like a talent. He’s electric going forward and has given the Tykes a new lease of life in attack, despite his side’s struggles in their battle against relegation.

With Watford looking as though they’re heading for the Championship, Quina might yet have a place in the Hornets’ first-team squad going into the 2022/23 season, where he can prove to Silva that he can cut it with a top-level Championship side.

Up next for Barnsley is a trip to Swansea City on Friday.