Birmingham City have no intention of selling in-demand Nico Gordon this summer, or any of their other young players, as per a report by Birmingham Live.

Birmingham City have a host of youngsters who are attracting interest from higher up the football pyramid.

Gordon, 19, has been linked with Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur over the past couple of days by reporter Nathan Gissing on Twitter (see tweet below).

#Birmingham City defender Nico Gordon’s contract expires in 2023 and has interest from many top clubs including Chelsea, Man United, Spurs, Arsenal & other clubs. #CFC scouts have attended Gordon’s last 3 games. The 19-year-old has a very bright future ahead. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿⭐️ pic.twitter.com/5YZibfUJ9T — Nathan Gissing (@Nathan_Gissing) April 10, 2022

Birmingham Live claim the Blues have no plans to cash in on him this summer.

Bright future at Birmingham City

Gordon has risen up through the academy ranks of his local team and has been a key player at various youth levels over the past few years.

He is under contract until the summer of 2024 meaning Lee Bowyer’s side are under no pressure to sell him just yet.

The defender took up a two-year scholarship back in 2018 and was handed his first professional deal two years later.

Gordon made his first-team debut in a Championship fixture against Hull City during the 2019/20 campaign and has since gone on to make 11 appearances in all competitions, seven of which have come this term.

He is being tipped for a bright future with Bowyer’s men and they will be eager to get him more minutes with the senior side next season to progress his development.

Birmingham City have nothing to play for now in the league and are back in action on Friday at home against Coventry City, before a trip away to Blackpool next Monday.