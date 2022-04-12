Derby County’s prospective new owner Chris Kirchner has hinted at a big summer in the transfer window for the Rams, after manager Wayne Rooney previously suggested that around 40 new signings are needed.

Derby County look set for relegation into League One, and to make matters worse the club is set to lose the bulk of their first-team players when their contracts expire at the end of the season.

Earlier in the year, Rooney suggested that he’ll need to bring in close to 40 new players in the summer.

Now, after Kirchner was confirmed as Derby County’s preferred bidder, the American businessman has taken to Twitter to acknowledge the busy summer ahead, saying:

I don’t know the exact number but it’s something like that. Lot of free transfers available this summer actually, but will cost money initially. Part of rebuilding something is investment at the beginning. https://t.co/nE4AslNOxy — Chris Kirchner (@cskirchner) April 11, 2022

First and foremost, Kirchner needs to get his Derby County takeover across the line. Given how long the process has been so far, completing the deal could take at least a few more weeks, and only then can the club start looking towards the summer ahead of potential new signings.

Summer overhaul on the cards…

With so many players set to leave the club this summer, either when their contracts run out or upon what looks to be a likely relegation into League One, Rooney and Kirchner will have a gigantic task on their hands in rebuilding the playing squad this summer.

Expect the Rams to utilise the free and loan markets effectively in the summer, and expect a tough season in League One next time round.

It remains a tough time for the club but with Kirchner having been named as the club’s preferred bidder, things are starting to look up for Derby County supporters.