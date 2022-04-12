Derby County’s prospective new owner Chris Kirchner says he hopes to ‘learn more’ about the situation regarding player contracts this week.

Derby County have been through a turbulent six months in the Championship. The club has endured a torrid administration but now they have a preferred bidder in Kirchner, who has a chance to save the club and secure its long-term future.

Still, the years ahead could be bleak for Derby County. This summer, the club is set to lose a number of first-team players whose contracts expire at the end of this season. When asked on Twitter about the state of play regarding payer contracts last night, Kirchner answered:

Don’t have an answer to this at the moment. Hoping to learn more this week in conversations with the league. We will make more formalized statements through the club on cornerstone issues like EFL discussions, stadium progress, etc. https://t.co/fj7Y6qFIoD — Chris Kirchner (@cskirchner) April 11, 2022

The Rams have hit some torrid form in the Championship – they’ve won just one of their last five and haven’t won away from home in 2022, leaving them in 23rd place of the table and now nine points from safety with five games of the season remaining.

It looks increasingly likely that Derby County will be playing in League One next season, and with a host of first-team players set to leave the club, Rooney’s side could struggle once again next season.

A new chapter…

There’s a lot of players on Derby County’s books whose Championship pedigree may have expired. Going into League One, if Rooney and Kirchner can drum up deals to keep some of them on board then great, but the exit of some players will open up space for newer blood to come in.

The club needs to build their future upon these younger players and learn from mistakes of the past – it’ll be a long and pain-staking process, but there’s no other way for a club in Derby County’s situation.