Derby County’s prospective new owner Chris Kirchner says that Wayne Rooney has told him he wants to stay at the club beyond this season.

Kirchner was named as Derby County’s preferred bidder last week. It came as a surprise after the American businessman has previously staked his claim to take control of the club, but pulled out of the running after talks with the club’s administrators broke down.

Now though, Kirchner is in pole position to become the new owner of Derby County. The future of Rooney has been a talking point throughout the whole administration process, but Kirchner revealed on Twitter last night that the former Manchester United and England striker wants to stay on board.

He shared on Twitter last night: