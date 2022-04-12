Last time out, Bolton Wanderers left it late as they battled to a 1-1 draw against a Sheffield Wednesday outfit with their eyes set firmly on a League One play-off place.

That result left the Trotters 10th in the League One table, 12 points adrift of the play-off places with only four games left to play.

Realistically, Bolton’s hopes are over for the season and thoughts turn to how they manage this last quartet of games. That starts with a Good Friday trip to relegation-threatened Doncaster Rovers.

Bolton Wanderers injury news

As per The Bolton News’ Marc Iles, Bolton could have their team selection against Doncaster Rovers impacted by injuries.

Iles says that Ian Evatt could be without two key players in Declan John and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson. He also adds that options other than injury could rob Evatt of others.

John was substituted against Sheffield Wednesday with a hamstring issue. Iles states that his replacement in that game – Liam Gordon – is thought a favourite to start.

With Icelandic international Bodvarsson, Evatt’s intentions could be stymied with the striker carrying a back injury. On Bodvarsson’s chances of making the cut against Doncaster Rovers, the Bolton boss said; “We’ll have to see,” before adding that he thought “he [Bodvarsson] looked a bit jaded.”

Away from injuries, Evatt also says that he must be wary of pushing Amadou Baka too hard what with the Sierra Leone man fasting through Ramadan.

Whilst mindful of these selection issues, Iles says that Evatt is happy with the options – especially in attack – with the Bolton boss adding; “Things are positive and there are lots of things to be pleased about.”