Huddersfield Town entertained Nathan Jones’ Luton Town at the John Smith’s Stadium last night. It was a game that ended in a 1-0 home victory for the Terriers.

That result saw Carlos Corberan’s side move ahead of Nottingham Forest and they now sit 3rd in the Sky Bet Championship table.

Home side Huddersfield Town were in almost complete control in the opening half. They more or less shared the possession (50.2%/49.8%) but created more chances (5) than their visitors from Bedfordshire. Indeed, Luton didn’t muster their first shot of the night until the 38th minute. Despite this dominance in front of goal, the half ended goalless.

The second half saw the Terriers start as the more threatening in front of goal, creating more of the early chances. It was from one of these that they took the lead through Jonathan Russell (59′) who turned in Pipa’s assist.

After Russell’s goal, Luton played with more urgency – creating more chances. However, it was Huddersfield who scored through Naby Sarr (89′) to make it 2-0.

Here are three Huddersfield Town players who stood out in the 2-0 victory over Luton Town.

Jonathan Russell – WhoScored rating 7.6

Russell was always going to score highly in the match ratings what with his opening goal. However, the 21-year-old’s game was not just that headline grabber. He was highly accurate (85%) in his distribution, 29 of his 34 passes finding their intended targets. He also weighed in defensively with two tackles.

Sorba Thomas – WhoScored rating 7.3

Attacker Thomas continues to catch the eye for Carlos Corberan’s Huddersfield Town side. He was a threat with the ball at his feet and took the game to Luton Town. Whilst he wasn’t overly accurate with his distribution of the ball (64%), five of his passes were key passes that created chances. One of these was an assist for Naby Sarr’s late goal.

Pipa – WhoScored rating 7.1

24-year-old Spaniard Pipa was another Huddersfield Town man who stood out in last night’s game. Highly accurate (90%) with his passing, he completed 27 of his 30 pass attempts. The key one of these was his assist for Jonathan Russell’s opening goal of the evening. He also didn’t shirk the defensive side of his game, helping out with two clearances and one interception.