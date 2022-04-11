Portsmouth are reportedly among the Football League sides showing an interest in Morecambe’s Cole Stockton ahead of the summer.

Portsmouth, Rotherham United, Wycombe Wanderers, Peterborough United and Preston North End are all said to be sizing up moves for the prolific striker.

With so many teams keen, it would be wise for Portsmouth to consider some alternatives. Here, we take a look at three who Pompey should consider…

Alfie May – Cheltenham Town

May has been one of League One’s best strikers this season, helping Michael Duff’s Cheltenham Town enjoy a decent first season in League One.

The 28-year-old worked his way through non-league football and ended up with Doncaster Rovers for three years. However, it’s the Jonny-Rocks Stadium where he has really made a name for himself, managing 21 goals in 42 League One games this season.

Andy Dallas – Solihull Moors

Dallas, 22, previously spent time in the EFL with Cambridge United and struggled to make a telling impact. Since then though, he has become a firm favourite in the National League with Solihull Moors, managing 16 goals this season.

The ex-Rangers youngster’s most eye-catching performance came in a 5-0 win over Dover Athletic, in which he scored every goal.

Declan McManus – The New Saints

McManus is the most left-field option of the three, but his form will surely see him land on the radar of some Football League clubs this summer.

The Scot, formerly of Aberdeen, enjoyed some success in his home country while playing in Scotland’s lower leagues, and he has starred in Wales this season. McManus has scored 27 goals and laid on eight assists in 35 games, so could be a shrewd signing for Portsmouth this summer.