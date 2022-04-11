Wigan Athletic have been linked with a move for Blackburn Rovers’ out of contract winger Luke Brennan.

Wigan Athletic are on course for a return to Championship football, and Leam Richardson will be hoping to bring some fresh faces into his squad to prepare them for the next season.

One player who has been linked is Blackburn Rovers youngster Brennan, with Alan Nixon reporting their interest (via Football League World).

However, here, we look at three options Wigan Athletic should consider as alternatives…

Noam Emeran – Manchester United

Emeran is one of Manchester United’s top young prospects, and he sees his contract expire at the end of this season.

The 19-year-old is set to sign a new deal though, and having trained with the first-team in recent weeks, could benefit from a loan spell away from Old Trafford, making him an intriguing option for the Latics.

Morgan Rogers – Manchester City (on loan at Bournemouth)

Rogers has endured a difficult time on loan with Bournemouth but has previously shown exactly what he’s capable of with Lincoln City, so maybe Richardson could get the best out of him next season.

Able to feature on either the left or right, Rogers managed six goals and four assists for the Imps after impressing in youth football and could be another intelligent loan signing for Wigan Athletic if they want to bolster their options on the wing.

Lifumpa Mwandwe – Newtown

A more left-field one, but Mwandwe has been impressing in the Welsh top-tier since joining last February.

He made the move to Newtown after being released by Shrewsbury Town and has managed 15 goals and 13 assists in 71 games since, with seven goals and six assists coming this season. Although unproven at a high level, Mwandwe could be a shrewd acquisition and a gamble worth taking.