Bradford City boss Mark Hughes has already expressed an interest in bringing loan man Dion Pereira back next season.

Bradford City recruited the Luton Town youngster in the January transfer window, and he scored his first goal for the Bantams in the 2-1 loss to Bristol Rovers at the start of this month.

However, it’s always wise to line up a number of targets if the priority signing falls through. So, here, we look at three transfer alternatives Bradford City should consider if their Pereira reunion pursuit fails…

Conor McMenamin – Glentoran

McMenamin, 26, has been one of the most prolific players in Northern Ireland’s top division this season, and his goalscoring record will surely have seen him emerge as a target for English clubs ahead of the summer.

The winger, who can play on either the left or right, has managed 19 goals and seven assists in 37 games across all competitions this campaign, so it would be interesting to see him given a chance to prove his mettle in England.

Toyosi Olusanya – Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough signed Olusanya last summer, signing the former AFC Wimbledon youngster from Billericay Town.

The 24-year-old has spent much of this season playing U23s football since but has featured for Boro three times. However, he could benefit from either a permanent or temporary move away to give him more regular senior football.

Kazeem Olaigbe – Southampton

Olaigbe is yet to make his senior debut, but the Belgian youth international has been prolific in the Premier League 2 once again.

The 19-year-old has managed 14 goals and five assists in 21 games, and after another strong season of youth football, it could be time for him to test himself on the senior stage next season.