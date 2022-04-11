Bradford City have had a frustrating season in League Two.

Bradford City will be itching for the campaign to end so they can start planning for the summer under Mark Hughes.

The Bantams drew 0-0 away to promotion hopefuls Northampton Town over the weekend.

Here are three players who may have played their final game for the club….

Tom Elliott

Bradford City swooped to sign the former Millwall striker in the January transfer window to add more competition and depth to their attacking department.

He has since failed to score in seven games for the Yorkshire and is now poised to be out for the rest of the season with injury.

Sam Hornby

The goalkeeper has fallen down the pecking order at Valley Parade, hence why he was loaned out to fellow fourth tier outfit Colchester United a few months ago.

Hornby, 27, has been on the books of the Bantams since 2019 but hasn’t quite managed to make the number one spot his own since signing from Port Vale.

He still has another year left on his contract but Hughes has a big decision to make on his future at the club when he is back this summer.

Reece Staunton

He has risen up through the academy at Bradford City and was a regular for the youth sides before making the step up to the senior set-up.

The defender has been loaned out to Ossett United and Bradford Park Avenue over recent times to gain experience but has struggled for game time this term, playing once in the league.