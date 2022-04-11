Millwall have been linked with a move for Accrington Stanley centre-back Ross Sykes ahead of the summer transfer window.

Millwall have enjoyed a strong season so far, but they will already have one eye on 2022/23 as it looks as though their push for the play-offs has come just a little too late.

It has emerged from Alan Nixon (via Football League World) that Accrington Stanley’s Sykes is a target. However, here, we look at though alternative options the Lions should consider…

Jack Tucker – Gillingham

Tucker, 22, has been a mainstay in the Gills’ defence since breaking through their youth academy and into the first-team, and he is no stranger to links with a move away from Priestfield.

The Gillingham man is mobile, physical and comfortable enough on the ball to play in defensive midfield if needs be and looks as though he has a future in the Championship – and maybe above.

Luke McNally – Oxford United

Oxford United’s McNally has emerged as one of League One’s standout defenders in 2022 after patchy involvement until then, and his performances are already reportedly attracting Premier League interest.

The Irishman would be a brilliant signing for Millwall, but given the reported top-flight interest, there could be a battle for his signature.

Omar Rekik – Arsenal

Rekik has impressed for Arsenal at youth level and the time has surely come for him to test himself at first-team level, especially given that he is already a Tunisia international.

Millwall have proven they can take good care of the Gunners’ top young talents by helping Daniel Ballard flourish this campaign, so The Den could be a great proving ground for Rekik.