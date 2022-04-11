MK Dons are on fire in League One at the moment and have risen into the top two.

MK Dons have their sights firmly set on promotion to the Championship under Liam Manning.

They beat Crewe Alexandra last time out and are back in action this Saturday at home to Sheffield Wednesday.

Here are three players who may have already played their last game for the club….

Zak Jules

He slipped down the pecking order at Stadium MK during the first-half of this season and was loaned out to fellow third tier side Fleetwood Town in the January transfer window to get some more game time.

It appears he isn’t part of Manning’s plans and most signs point towards him leaving permanently.

Aden Baldwin

The centre-back is expected to be out for the rest of the campaign with injury and has mainly been used as back-up since joining the club last summer.

If the Dons are promoted, his chances of opportunities next term will be even more scarce so they will have a decision to make on his long-term future this summer.

He has played only nine times in the league since joining, having previously spending his whole career to date on the books at Bristol City.

Jack Davies

MK Dons recalled him a few months ago after he spent time away on loan at Oxford City in the National League South.

The youngster has too many players ahead of him playing in his position and hasn’t featured at all this season. Could he be allowed to head out the exit door?