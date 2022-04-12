MK Dons boss Liam Manning has confirmed he wants to see Aston Villa loanee Kaine Kesler-Hayden ‘get even better’ after acknowledging his progression so far.

The explosive right wing-back has proved to be yet another excellent MK Dons addition after arriving on loan in January.

Following the departure of Peter Kioso who was recalled by Luton Town, Kesler-Hayden has filled the void superbly, competing with Tennai Watson for a first-time place.

Before his Stadium MK arrival, the 19-year-old began the season at Swindon Town before being recalled from his loan spell.

As reported by the MK Citizen, Manning outlined his thoughts on Kesler-Hayden’s development during his time in charge, saying:

“This is his first season in professional football.

“He did well in League Two (whilst on loan at Swindon Town) and since coming here, he has progressively got better.

“He has a huge amount to get better at and improve upon but he has so many positive aspects to his game – his fearlessness, how quick he is, his desire, his energy. He has so many positive attributes but I want to see him get even better.

“He has to turn potential into performance. He is such a good character, and he has done really well.”

Another impressive young talent…

Rarely do you see a player in his first professional season adapting so well to deal with the challenges of League One and Two.

Kesler-Hayden’s athleticism and positivity when he gets the ball at his feet is fantastic to watch and at just 19, he’s certainly a name to look out for in the future.

Attempting 4.32 dribbles per 90 with a 49.7% success rate (Wyscout), Kesler-Hayden’s courage is there for all to see, providing Manning’s side with another attacking force down the right.

If Kesler-Hayden continues his development, don’t be surprised to see Championship sides express an interest in taking him on loan for next season.

Manning and his impressive Dons will hope they can clinch promotion back to the Championship to ensure that they remain the front-runners for his signature next season.