Forest Green Rovers have their sights set on promotion to League One for the first time in their history.

Forest Green Rovers are currently top of the League Two table with just six games left of the season to play.

They drew 1-1 at home to Hartlepool United last time out and are back in action this Friday against Barrow away.

Here are three players who may well have played their last game for the club…

Elliott Whitehouse

The midfielder has had torrid luck with injuries over recent times and is expected to be out for the rest of this campaign.

Rovers swooped to sign him from Grimsby Town in 2020 and he is out of contract this summer.

Jack Evans

He has slipped down the pecking order at the New Lawn and was loaned out to National League North side AFC Fylde in the January transfer window.

The full-back made the move to Gloucestershire a couple of years ago but has struggled to nail down a regular starting spot, having also been loaned out to Hungerford Town and Gloucester City.

Matty Stevens

The striker has been ruled out for the rest of the season with an ACL injury so it isn’t beyond the realms of possibility that he could he have played his last game for Forest Green Rovers.

He has scored 27 goals in all competitions and despite signing a new contract extension back in January, could his form this term have planted him on the radar of some other clubs?

Stevens, 24, is the second top scorer in the league behind Newport County’s Dom Telford.