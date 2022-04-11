Swansea City’s star forward Joel Piroe has been linked with a move away from the club ahead of the summer.

Swansea City brought Piroe over from the Netherlands in the summer and since then, he has been a big hit. His form for Russell Martin’s men has seen him linked with Premier League side Leicester City, who may well have their eye on a long-term replacement for Jamie Vardy.

With that in mind, here are three replacements the Swans should consider if Piroe moves on…

Deniz Undav – Union SG (on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion)

Few strikers can say they’ve scored more than Undav this season.

On loan in Belgium with Union SG, the 25-year-old has managed 26 goals and 10 assists in 35 games. It remains unknown what Brighton have planned for him next season, but if they believe a season on loan in the Championship could be best for his development, he could be a great option for Swansea City.

Adam Armstrong – Southampton

After starring in the Championship with Blackburn Rovers, Armstrong has struggled to make an impact in the Premier League.

His game time has been sparse in 2022, so maybe he could benefit from a temporary stint in the second-tier to give him some regular time time away from Southampton, with Che Adams and Armando Broja the current options ahead of him in Ralph Hasenhuttl’s pecking order.

Vangelis Pavlidis – AZ Alkmaar

Greek hotshot Pavlidis could be a solid signing if Swansea City want to look at the Dutch market again.

Pavlidis, 23, has scored 19 goals and laid on seven assists in 42 games across all competitions, and he would certainly be an ambitious signing. However, he could certainly be one worth looking at if Piroe is moved on.