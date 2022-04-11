Middlesbrough suffered back-to-back defeats for the first time under manager Chris Wilder, when they took on Hull City at the weekend.

Middlesbrough lost the game 1-0 thanks to a speculative long range effort from Keane Lewis-Potter.

The ball squirmed under goalkeeper Joe Lumley, who has come in for some stick from his manager this week following the mistake.

Boro’s performance was one of the worst since Wilder took the reigns back in November, and there were plenty of poor performances all over the pitch.

Here are 3 players who disappointed in the 1-0 defeat to Hull City on Saturday…

Joe Lumley – WhoScored rating 5.2

His mistake ultimately cost Middlesbrough a point. The shot from long distance shouldn’t have troubled the goalkeeper, but it ended up flashing past Lumley in the Boro goal.

It was the latest in a ever-growing list of costly errors and Wilder’s hands may be tied as the likes of Luke Daniels, Sol Brynn, or Brad James may be called up to replace the former QPR man.

Folarin Balogun – WhoScored rating 6.1

An afternoon to forget for the on-loan Arsenal forward. He had two shots in the game, none of which were on target.

Balogun played just 63 minutes before he was replaced by Josh Coburn.

Matt Crooks – WhoScored rating 6.2

Certainly one of the weakest performances from Middlesbrough’s top scorer Matt Crooks. He looks tired and lacking energy and he is not getting into positions to score goals and is lazy with passing and tackles.

Racked up his 14th yellow of the season and one more will mean a three-game suspension.