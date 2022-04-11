Scunthorpe United boss Keith Hill says Luke Matheson missed the game over the weekend through illness, whilst Harvey Cribb was out injured.

Scunthorpe United lost 4-0 at home to promotion chasing Mansfield Town.

The Iron are bottom of the League Two table and it is only a matter of time before their relegation will be confirmed.

They are currently 13 points from safety with five games left to play this season.

Speaking after their defeat to the Stags, Hill provided this update on the welfare of his squad, as per the official club website:

“Prior to the game we had an illness with Luke, so we had to change around about 11am. He’d been sick all night and so Fin (Shrimpton) came in.”

On Cribb:

“He’s got a little bit of a thigh strain or dead leg, we aren’t quite sure at this moment in time but it was a good time for him to rest and evaluate what he’s done so far.”

Scunthorpe United spells to date

Scunthorpe United swooped to sign Matheson on loan from Premier League side Wolves on a deal until the end of the season and he has since played eight times for them in the league.

The youngster is a player who Hill knows well from managing him at Rochdale in the past and he is due to return to his parent club once this campaign is over.

Cribb has been enjoying senior game time with the Iron over the past couple of months despite being 16. They won’t want to take any risks with him, especially with him at such a tender age.

He became the club’s youngest ever player at just 16 years, 36 days old when he played away against Sutton United in late February.

Scunthorpe United are back in action this Friday and have a tricky test away at Leyton Orient, followed by a home clash against 23rd place Stevenage next Monday.