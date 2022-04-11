Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough says they will assess Rhys Oates and Jamie Murphy this week.

Mansfield Town left the pair out of their game against Scunthorpe United over the weekend.

The Stags didn’t need the duo in the end as they ran out comfortable 4-0 winners after goals from Stephen McLaughlin, Ryan Stirk, Stephen Quinn and an own goal by Anthony Grant.

Clough also said McLaughlin went off with a tight hamstring but it is yet to be known how serious that is.

He provided this injury update, as per the club’s official website:

“He’s (Rhys Oates) here today having a bit of treatment. He’s had a little jog yesterday but that’s all. We’ll just see how him and Jamie Murphy are towards Friday.

“I would think Rhys Oates is more doubtful (to feature in the Easter weekend fixtures against Sutton United and Carlisle United) than Jamie Murphy.”

On McLaughlin:

“That was a blow. Tight hamstring, we’re not sure of the extent of it at this stage but that was an injury as well.”

Mansfield Town eyeing promotion

Mansfield Town are eyeing promotion to League One and their win over bottom of the table Scunthorpe United leaves them 4th in League Two, three points off the top three with a game in hand on Port Vale above them.

Clough’s men are on a roll in the league at the moment and have lost just once in their last six outings, which was against table toppers Forest Green Rovers.

Injuries are starting to bite them a bit though and they could only name six players on the bench against the Iron, with midfielder Ollie Clarke also sidelined with a groin issue.

Not having Oates and Murphy has been a blow but you can understand why they aren’t taking a risk with them.

Next up for the Stags is a home clash against Sutton United on Friday, followed by a tricky trip away to Carlisle United next Monday as the games come think and fast.