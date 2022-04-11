Last time out, Blackburn Rovers played out a 1-1 draw against Neil Critchley’s Blackpool side.

Next up for Tony Mowbray’s side is an away trip to Cambridgeshire to take on a struggling Peterborough United side who are staring relegation in the face.

It will be a game that pitches Mowbray’s 7th-placed Rovers side against a Posh outfit who are bottom of the table and nine points from safety.

A win for Blackburn would be enough to lift them into the last of the play-off places but this is dependent on 6th-placed Sheffield United dropping points.

Blackburn Rovers injury news

As per Lancashire Telegraph’s Rich Sharpe, Blackburn Rovers have a mixed bag of injury news regarding the upcoming Peterborough match-up.

One man who Mowbray thinks will definitely be making Good Friday’s line-up is Scott Wharton despite injury against Blackpool. Of that injury, Mowbray said Wharton’s face was ‘smashed to bits’ but he adds: “I’m sure he’ll be fine and ready” for Friday’s game.

More tenuous are the situations regarding Daniel Ayala and the on-loan Reda Khadra. Sharpe reports that Ayala is ‘in the closing stages of his recovery’, adding that the Spaniard ‘could play a part in the remaining games’.

Brighton youngster Khadra has missed the last two Blackburn Rovers games through injury. However, Sharpe reports that the club ‘hope that he will have a chance of featuring in the Easter fixtures’.

One Blackburn Rovers player unlikely to feature on Friday – or over the Easter spread of games – is on-loan Leeds United winger Ian Poveda. Sharpe says that the Leeds United man is in light training but has ‘yet to return to Rovers full-time’.

For Blackburn, every game between now and the end of the season is vital. They currently sit in 7th place of the table and find themselves two points behind Sheffield United in 6th, with just five games remaining.

The game against Posh is a must-win for Mowbray’s men, whov’e won just one of their last seven in the Championship.