Peterborough United look as though they are heading back down to League One, and the upcoming summer transfer window will give Grant McCann a chance to make his mark on the squad.

Peterborough United currently sit at the foot of the Championship table in 24th, nine points away from safety with only five games left.

It has been a difficult return to second-tier football for the Posh, with manager Darren Ferguson a casualty of a campaign to forget. However, looking to the future, this summer gives McCann the chance to shape the squad to his liking, meaning outgoings are likely.

With that in mind, here are three players who may have already played their last game for Peterborough United…

Ollie Norburn

After asking to leave the club in January, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Norburn moved on this summer, even though he is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines through injury.

The blow has scuppered an £800,000 move to another club ahead of the summer, but that doesn’t mean other opportunities won’t arise over the summer, although it will make it difficult. The injury means Norburn is out for the rest of the season, so if he does indeed leave in the transfer window, we won’t see him in a Posh shirt again.

Callum Morton

Morton signed on loan from West Brom in January, but he has fallen down the pecking order under McCann, who has preferred the likes of Jonson Clarke-Harris, Ricky-Jade Jones and Joe Taylor.

After missing out on the last seven matchday squads, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him left out for the rest of the season too.

Serhat Tasdemir

Signed as a highly-touted prospect from AFC Fylde, Tasdemir hasn’t been able to make an impact on the senior stage for Peterborough United.

Now 21, the Blackburn-born talent is currently out on loan with Barnet and sees his contract expire at the end of the season. After only 20 appearances in his time with the club, it would be a real shock if he was offered new terms ahead of the summer transfer window.