Bradford City’s loaned-in goalkeeper Alex Bass has said he isn’t dwelling on his future at the moment as he nears a return to parent club Portsmouth.

Bradford City recruited the Portsmouth ‘keeper on a temporary deal in January, bringing him in to bolster their options in between the sticks.

The move also allowed Bass to pick up some regular game time away from Fratton Park, with Manchester City loan star Gavin Bazunu’s fine form in goal seeing him lock down the spot in Danny Cowley’s starting XI.

Now though, with the end of the season and the end of Bass’ loan approaching, the goalkeeper has been quizzed on his future.

However, the 24-year-old has remained tight-lipped on what the future may bring, insisting that his focus is on on-pitch matters as Bradford City bid to end the season as strongly as possible. As quoted by the Telegraph and Argus, here’s what he had to say when he heard Pompey boss Cowley was in attendance against Bristol Rovers:

“It was nice for me personally because it shows he has an interest.

“But I’m not thinking about that, I’m just thinking about playing at the moment. I’m here to the end of the season and that’s all I’m concentrating on at the moment. Obviously I have got another year at Portsmouth and that will take care of itself. For now, my main goal is playing well and playing well for Bradford.

“When I agreed to come out on loan, the gaffer told me to go out, play some games and enjoy myself.

“That’s what I’m doing and I haven’t had any discussions about anything.”

Future at Portsmouth…

With Bazunu returning to Manchester City at the end of this season, the number one shirt will be up for grabs at Fratton Park.

Given the quality of the Irishman’s performances, it would be a huge surprise to see him playing League One football again, and his departure will leave a big spot to be filled ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Bass has shown he has the potential to be Portsmouth’s number one and at only 24, he still has plenty of time ahead of him to develop, but it will be up to Cowley and co to decide if they think he’s ready to take the spot next season or if they want to look elsewhere for another option.