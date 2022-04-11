Barnsley boss Poya Asbaghi may want to make some changes to his squad this summer, with relegation to League One beckoning.

Barnsley currently sit in 22nd place, eight points away from safety with only six games remaining.

Their play-off bid of the 2020/21 season seems a long time ago now, and with relegation on the cards, Asbaghi may well want to ring the changes at Oakwell in the summer.

With that in mind, we look at three players who may well have already played their last game for the Tykes…

Aapo Halme

23-year-old centre-back Halme has been with Barnsley since he joined from Leeds United in the summer of 2019, but it looks as though he isn’t going to be a part of Asbaghi’s plans moving forward.

The Finnish defender hasn’t made a Championship appearance since September, and although injury has contributed to his absence, he hasn’t been able to break into the side under new management. With the end of his contract nearing, the door may well open for him to move on.

Luke Thomas

Thomas is currently out on loan with League Two side Bristol Rovers, for whom he has played 24 times in the fourth tier.

He made the temporary exit after falling down the pecking order at Oakwell and while it remains to be seen what Asbaghi has planned for the winger, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the chance arose for him to move on. Thomas’ current deal expires at the end of next season, so a summer sale could see recoup some of the money they paid for him back in 2019.

Relegation to League One could throw Thomas a lifeline though, given that he has shown he is capable of playing at the level before.

Obbi Oulare

Khaled El-Ahmed openly admitted that Paul Conway has taken responsibility for the signing of Oulare, who hasn’t made an impact at all since his arrival.

The Belgian is still contracted to the Tykes for a few years yet but given the acceptance that his signing was a poor decision, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he moves on this summer.