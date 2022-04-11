Matej Vydra goes down as one of the most exciting Derby County players of the 21st Century, but perhaps one of the saddest footballing stories of the modern era too.

Now aged 29, Vydra is in his fourth season at Burnley. He’s endured a tough spell at Turf Moor since joining from Derby County in 2018, where he arguably enjoyed some of the best football of his career.

In 80 appearances for the Rams he scored 27 goals, winning a clutch of awards at the end of the 2017/18 season including Derby County Player of the Year and the Championship’s Golden Boot too.

Arrival at Derby County…

Vydra had spent time with the likes of West Brom, Watford and Reading before joining Derby County permanently in 2016.

Then, and to this day, he remains an inconsistent player, who’s enjoyed spells of brilliance and spells of poor form.

The 2015/16 season saw him struggle with Reading in the Championship. He wasn’t favoured with Watford upon their promotion to the Premier League but upon sealing a permanent move to Derby County, the Czech midfielder would flourish.

His first season was somewhat slow but he burst into life in time for his second season at Pride Park. The Rams finished 6th that year but were knocked out of the play-offs by Fulham.

Vydra though would seal a move to the Premier League that summer with Burnley snapping him up.

Despite his struggles since leaving Derby County, Vydra remains a player whose name is spoken of fondly at Pride Park. He scored some wonderful goals during his time at the club, giving fans some likewise memories.

And one goal that fans may recall is his strike in the 4-1 defeat v Sunderland in March 2018 – although the result was somewhat forgettable, Vydra’s goal on the half-volley was certainly the opposite.

It took his tally to 19 for the season and showcased the technical ability he brought to the Championship – you can relive that goal in the video below: