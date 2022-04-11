Hull City’s squad in the 2015/16 season should have won the Championship title that year under Steve Bruce.

Hull City had the likes of Andy Robertson, Harry Maguire, Ahmed Elmohamady, Robert Snodgrass, Abel Hernandez and Mo Diame in their ranks but missed out on the top two to Burnley and Middlesbrough.

The Tigers ended up finishing 4th and beat Derby County over two legs to book their place at Wembley in the play-off final against Sheffield Wednesday.

Bruce’s side made the trip down to London in confident mood, mainly due to the experience that their set of players had from playing in a big occasions as only two years before they had lost to Arsenal in the FA Cup final.

There is no doubt that Hull City deserved to be Sheffield Wednesday on the day as they had the much better chances and their quality shone through in the end. Diame’s strike on 74 minutes was enough for the East Yorkshire outfit to book their seat at the Premier League table once again.

Arrival at Hull City….

Diame rocked up during the 2014/15 campaign and scored on his debut against former club West Ham United.

He couldn’t prevent Hull City from relegation in his first season but played a key role in their immediate promotion back from the second tier by scoring 10 goals in all competitions.

Newcastle United lured him away only a few months after his famous goal though and he dropped back into the Championship to link up with Rafa Benitez.

He then spent three years in the North East before leaving for Qatari club Al Ahli. The Senegal international now plays in Spain for Fuenlabrada.

That goal…

Diame’s goal against Sheffield Wednesday will bring back fond memories for the Tigers’ supporters but it was a strange time for the club back then due to problems with their former owners the Allams.

Many fans actually boycotted the game but the ones that were there got to see another glorious Wembley winner.

It is an exciting time to be a Hull City supporter once following Acun Ilicali’s takeover and they will be hoping for similar days down the line.

See the goal below…