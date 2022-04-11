Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has said the club have been “looking constantly” at potential targets as the Rams prepare for the 2022/23 season.

Derby County finally have a preferred bidder in the form of American businessman Chris Kirchner, and with work now being done on completing the takeover, it will be hoped that the ongoing administration will soon be in the past and the Rams can look to rebuild, regardless of which division they are in.

Now, it has emerged that Rooney has been making transfer plans for both Championship and League One football.

As quoted by Derbyshire Live, the Derby County boss revealed that the Rams have been “looking constantly” at potential summer targets for both second and third-tier football.

Here’s what he had to say:

“Myself, my coaches, and those in the analysis room have been looking constantly throughout the season at different situations if we are in the Championship or League One, so we know different players we want to try and bring in for whatever division we are in.

“We have done a lot of work throughout the season but now we are hopefully in a position where we can put that into plan, present them to Chris [Kirhcner] but what we need is the completion of the ownership and exit from administration.”

Looking to the future

With nine points separating Derby County and 21st placed Reading with five games remaining, it seems as though League One football awaits the Rams next season.

The fact they have even been in the fight to stay up this season will have come as a surprise to many, given that they have amassed a total of 21 points deducted. However, with Rooney seemingly keeping a constant eye on the future at Pride Park, it will be hoped that this summer can allow the Rams to put a horrible last seven months behind them and look to the future under Kirchner’s ownership.

By no means will the clouds clear overnight, but it seems as though there is finally some light at the end of the tunnel for Derby County.