Napoli are supposedly waiting until the end of the season before making Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa’s loan from Fulham a permanent move.

Zambo Anguissa, 26, was a marquee signing for Fulham upon their promotion to the Premier League in 2018.

The Londoners paid Marseille upwards of £30million for the Cameroonian midfielder who has since racked up 61 league appearances for the club, including three in the Championship at the start of this season.

Soon after though, Anguissa headed for Napoli. He joined the Italian giants on loan and quickly impressed, with reports surfacing claiming that Napoli were keen to trigger an option-to-buy for a reported €15million.

Since, little has been reported on that front. Anguissa has spent time in and out of the squad owing to injury, having recorded 19 Serie A performances for the club so far this season.

And now, fresh reports coming out of Italy (via Sport Witness) have suggested that Napoli are biding their time in their permanent pursuit of Anguissa.

These reports say that Napoli have a ‘desire’ to make Anguissa a permanent player before next season, but that they might wait until June before making a decision.

An inevitable move?

It always seemed like Zambo Anguissa would eventually become a permanent Napoli player. For Fulham and Marco Silva, it’s no real surprise that it still seems like the midfielder won’t play for the club again, and so they’ll be hoping to recoup some funding for the player.

They spent a lot of money on Anguissa and never really got their money’s worth, despite him impressing in the Premier League last time round.

Fulham look a much more rounded unit this season under Silva though, and fans will be hoping that next season is finally the season where they can last in the top flight.

Up next for them is a trip to Derby County this Friday.