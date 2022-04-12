Wigan Athletic will look to take advantage of their game in hand when they travel to Burton Albion in League One tonight.

Wigan Athletic took another step towards winning the League One title this season by beating Lincoln City 3-1 on Saturday.

Thanks to that victory, and results elsewhere, the Latics are now six points above 3rd place Rotherham United.

Wigan Athletic will be clear favourites ahead of this game, and they are expected to extend their eight game unbeaten run in the league and put a stronger grip on the League One title.

Wigan Athletic team news

Wigan Athletic came out of Saturday’s game with no new injuries or suspensions, but due to the quick turnaround and the bank holiday double header – expect to see a few tweaks to the line-up.

Curtis Tilt will miss the remainder of the season for the Latics in the only major injury concern at the moment.

There have been a number of reports about James McClean’s injury, but it isn’t as bad as first thought, with manager Leam Richardson saying:

“The first thing about James is it’s far more positive than we initially thought. We feared it would be nine-to-12 months, but it will be a number of weeks.”

Predicted XI

Amos (GK)

Kerr

Whatmough

Watts

Darikwa

Power

Naylor

Massey

Keane

Lang

Humphrys

In their hands…

It looked at one point like Rotherham United would be the runaway winners in League One, but now Wigan Athletic have put themselves in a strong position to win the title.

They have made their games in hand count this season, and with two games in hand over 2nd place MK Dons, one of those being this game, they will be confident that they will win the league title this campaign.

Their game against Burton Albion kicks off at 7:45pm.