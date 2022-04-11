Kevin Phillips goes down as one of English football’s most natural goal-scorers of the 21st Century, and one of West Brom’s most prolific strikers too.

A product of the Southampton academy, Phillips would eventually sign for West Brom ahead of 2006/07 Championship season. He’d go on to help the Baggies win promotion to the Premier League in his second season at the club, scoring 46 goals in 81 appearances for the club in all competitions.

The 2007/08 season saw Phillips net 22 goals in the Championship for Tony Mowbray’s West Brom, who won the league that season with Phillips being their top scorer.

But Phillips saw his Baggies deal expire at the end of that season – the club offered him a renewal but he opted to sign for Birmingham City instead, who’d just been relegated from the Premier League.

THAT goal v QPR…

Phillips has scored some important, and some memorable gals in his career. West Brom fans may be able to recall their side’s 5-1 demolition of QPR at The Hawthorns in September 2007, in which Phillips bagged a brace.

There were some good goals on display that game. Phillips’ second that day though sticks in the mind – picking up the ball in space just inside QPR’s penalty box, Phillips composed himself and curled one right over Lee Camp in the R’s goal.

That win ultimately helped West Brom on their way to promotion that season. Although Phillips’ time at West Brom came to a disappointing and unusual end, he’s certainly a player that gave Baggies fans some fond memories, and this goal v QPR is one of them.

Relive the goal in this video below…