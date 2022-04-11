Luton Town striker Cameron Jerome set to miss crucial Huddersfield Town clash
Luton Town are likely to be without striker Cameron Jerome for their crucial clash with Huddersfield Town on Monday night.
Luton Town are well and truly in the fight for promotion to the Premier League, and their Monday night clash with Huddersfield Town could have a huge impact on the Championship play-off picture.
As it stands, the Hatters occupy 5th place, but a win would see them overtake both the Terriers and Nottingham Forest to move back into 3rd.
However, it seems that if they are to do it, they will have to do it without experienced striker Jerome.
The 35-year-old picked up a hamstring injury in the draw against Peterborough United and now, it has emerged from Luton Town boss Nathan Jones that Jerome is unlikely to feature as they look to avoid making the injury worse.
As quoted by Luton Today, here’s what he had to say:
“A tight hamstring, so you can’t risk it.
“We’ve given them a little bit of time off so it’s not like games have been relentless at the minute.
“He puts in big shifts, it’s an intense style we play, these things can happen. He played on the weekend (against Millwall), had a few days training and going into this game, it’s just unfortunate.
“But it’s that stage of the season, it’s a long season, it’s an intense season and we could do without picking up injuries.”
Back to winning ways?
After back-to-back draws against Millwall and Peterborough United, Jones will be hoping his Luton Town side can return to winning ways with a big victory over Huddersfield Town on Monday night.
Not only would three points lift them back up to 3rd and deal a big blow to the Terriers’ promotion hopes, but it would be a real confidence booster for the squad and send a message out to other clubs that they really are serious about taking the play-off fight to the very end.
Few expected Luton Town to still be up there, but they have defied the odds and proven their mettle against some of the Championship’s best.