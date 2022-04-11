Luton Town are likely to be without striker Cameron Jerome for their crucial clash with Huddersfield Town on Monday night.

Luton Town are well and truly in the fight for promotion to the Premier League, and their Monday night clash with Huddersfield Town could have a huge impact on the Championship play-off picture.

As it stands, the Hatters occupy 5th place, but a win would see them overtake both the Terriers and Nottingham Forest to move back into 3rd.

However, it seems that if they are to do it, they will have to do it without experienced striker Jerome.

The 35-year-old picked up a hamstring injury in the draw against Peterborough United and now, it has emerged from Luton Town boss Nathan Jones that Jerome is unlikely to feature as they look to avoid making the injury worse.

As quoted by Luton Today, here’s what he had to say:

“A tight hamstring, so you can’t risk it.