Morecambe striker Cole Stockton is attracting plenty of interest from other Football League clubs, according to a report by Football Insider.

Morecambe will face a battle to keep hold of their top scorer this season with Rotherham United, Wycombe Wanderers, Preston North End, Peterborough United and Portsmouth keen.

Stockton, 28, is out of contract at the end of the campaign and is due to become a free agent in late June.

He has had an impressive term in League One and has scored 25 goals in all competitions.

Morecambe hotshot

Morecambe swooped to sign Stockton back in 2019 and already knew all about him after he had loan spells with the North West club earlier on in his career.

The Liverpudlian played a key role in their surprise promotion from League Two under Derek Adams last year and has adapted to the step up a division with ease.

His current focus will be on helping the Shrimps stay up but he is facing an uncertain long-term future at the Mazuma Stadium.

Stockton’s career started at Tranmere Rovers and he went on to play 119 games for the Merseyside club as a youngster, chipping in with 28 goals.

He has also had spells at Hearts, Wrexham and Carlisle United in the past but has really found a home for himself at Morecambe over the past couple of years.

Adams’ men may well lose him in a few months’ time though and he doesn’t appear to be short of potential suitors.

There aren’t many forwards better than him in League One at the moment and he would be a massive coup for someone out there this summer.