Fulham have been storming the Sky Bet Championship, underlining the potential that they have. They failed to show that in a 3-1 defeat at home to Coventry City on Sunday.

It was only Fulham’s seventh defeat of the season and they still top the Championship table with a lead of 10 points over Bournemouth. With six games to play, the Cottagers are pretty much guaranteed promotion.

Against Mark Robins’ Coventry City side, Fulham weren’t at the races. They suffered after a quickfire double from Michael Rose (20′) and Viktor Gyokeres (24′) put the Sky Blues 2-0 ahead.

The second half saw Marco Silva’s Fulham side up the pressure and they pulled themselves back into the game when Bobby De Cordova-Reid (82′) made it 2-1. However, Coventry City rounded off affairs with Callum O’Hare (90+2′) netting a third.

It was a disappointing day for the Londoners in front of their own fans. Their disappointing display was typified by one man – Aleksandar Mitrovic.

The numbers don’t lie…

The 27-year-old Mitrovic cost Fulham £22million when the Londoners signed him from Newcastle United in late July 2018. Sine then he’s gone on to make 171 appearances for the Cottagers.

Those 171 appearances have seen him closing in on a century of goals – he has 91 at this present moment in time. The Serbian has definitely paid back his transfer fee with these goals.

And 76 of these goals – including a record 38 this season – have come in the Sky Bet Championship. With six games left for Fulham to play, there is every likelihood of him breaking the 40-goal mark.

However, as per WhoScored’s match data from the Coventry City defeat, Mitrovic was never likely to add to his 38-goal season total on Sunday.

Mitrovic was disappointing, only earning a 6.25 rating from WhoScored. A positive was three chance-creating key passes from 19 completed passes.

However, what was more of a testament to his disappointing rating and display was what he achieve in front of goal. Mitrovic fashioned eight shooting opportunities against Coventry City but only one of these was an on-target shot that didn’t work Sky Blues goalkeeper Simon Moore.

Next up for Fulham and Aleksandar Mitrovic is a trip to Pride Park to face Derby County this coming Friday. Mitrovic will be wanting to regain his lethal form and pass that 40-goal landmark.