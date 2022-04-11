QPR fans have some great memories from the decade spanning from 2000 to 2010, with some iconic players pulling on the blue and white in that time.

And one of the greats to do so during that period was Akos Buzsaky.

The Hungarian midfielder brought flair, technically prowess and goals to QPR during his time in West London.

Now aged 39, Buzsaky arrived at QPR 2008. He was signed from Plymouth Argyle and would go on to record 82 appearances as a permanent player for the R’s, scoring 15 goals.

He was part of that infamous QPR side that won the Championship title under Neil Warnock in 2011.

THAT goal v Blackpool…

Some QPR fans may be able to remember this one – in March 2008, Buzsaky scored what looked to be something of a fluke in the 3-2 win over Blackpool at Loftus Road, for then-manager Luigi De Canio.

The goal was later named as the Kiyan Prince Goal of the Season for the 2007/08 campaign, and Buzsaky quashed the rumours of his goal being a fluke, telling Sky Sports at the time:

“Yes, I meant it – did it not look like it?”

QPR would go on to finish 14th in the Championship that season. Buzsaky featured just 27 times for QPR in the league that season and scored an impressive 10 goals, with injury hampering his start to life in West London.

After brief spells with Portsmouth and Barnsley, Buzsaky would return to his native Hungary with Ferencvaros before retiring in 2015 owing to injury problems.

An all-time QPR great, and that goal v Blackpool is one of the best that fans have witnessed – you can relive that goal in the video below…