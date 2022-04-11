Sunderland midfielder Elliot Embleton has said he “definitely” thinks the Black Cats will win promotion this season.

Sunderland are in the fight for promotion to the Championship once again this season and after the heartbreak of previous play-off bids, the Black Cats will be determined not to let it slip this time around.

One man who is supremely confident of Sunderland’s promotion chances is midfielder Embleton.

The 23-year-old won promotion on loan with Blackpool last season, and now, the Black Cats’ academy graduate has said he “knows” the club will be able to do it here after experiencing it at Bloomfield Road last season.

As quoted by The Northern Echo, he said:

“Momentum is definitely building and when you’re winning confidence is high.

“And when you see yourselves climbing the table that feel-good factor and belief grow throughout the camp.

“Do I think we will get promoted? Yes, definitely. I did it with Blackpool last season and I know we will do it here.

“We’ve built ourselves a solid base and now there are five cup finals to look forward to. Hopefully, we’ll win them all. The crucial things will be togetherness and confidence but to take all three points off Oxford, who are trying to get into the play-offs, is really big for us.”

On the right track?

There’s no doubt that Alex Neil has got his side moving in the right direction after a stuttering start to life at the Stadium of Light, and there’s no better time to start building momentum than now.

However, the fight for the play-offs is still well and truly alive, with the Black Cats tied on 73 points with Wycombe Wanderers and Sheffield Wednesday too.

If all of Sunderland’s players have the same confidence as Embleton, it will go a long way to helping them in their bid to go up, but with every point still to play for, they will have to ensure that confidence doesn’t turn into complacency as they look to avoid heartbreak once again.

After their crucial win over Oxford United, a home tie against Steve Cotterill’s 16th placed Shrewsbury Town is up next for the Black Cats.