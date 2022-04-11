Swindon Town currently have their sights set on making the play-offs in League Two.

Swindon Town’s hopes of promotion have been dealt a blow though after their 1-0 loss to Newport County over the weekend.

The Robins are 11th in the table and are four points off the top seven with five games left to play.

Here are three players who may have played their last game for the club already….

Ollie Cooper

He is currently on loan at the County Ground from Championship side Swansea City but may well be out injured for the rest of this season.

Cooper, 22, made the move to Wiltshire on a temporary basis in the January transfer window to get some first-team experience under his belt, having previously had stints at Yeovil Town and Newport County.

Joe Tomlinson

Like Cooper, the left-back is also on loan and has been on the books at parent club Peterborough United since they signed him last summer from National League outfit Eastleigh.

Tomlinson is currently sidelined with a groin issue and could be out until the summer as well, by which time he will be on his way back to London Road.

Jordan Lyden

He is out of contract at the end of the season and is due to become a free agent in late June. Swindon Town have a big decision to make on his future at the club over the next couple of months.

The former Aston Villa midfielder has had his injury woes this term and is currently out with an achilles issue.