There’s fewer technicians whose names hold as much fondness among Nottingham Forest fans that Radoslaw Majewski’s.

The Polish midfielder is a hailed name among Nottingham Forest fans. The now 35-year-old goes down as one of the modern greats to pull on the red of Forest, doing so between 2009 and 2015.

Arrival at the City Ground…

Initially, Majewski arrived at Nottingham Forest on loan from Polonia Warsaw in July 2009. Little was expected from Majewski who, at the time, was an obscure European footballer with very little experience in the game, and no experience of English football.

Bringing him in was certainly a gamble from Billy Davies. But Davies and the Forest faithful quickly realised that they’d unearthed a gem in Majewski, who was signed permanently in May 2010.

The midfielder would go on to amass 162 appearances for Nottingham Forest in all competitions, scoring 19 goals.

He eventually left in 2015 after being released, signing for Greek side Veria before going on to have spells with Lech Poznan, Pogon Szczecin and Western Sydney Wanderers before joining current club Wieczysta Krakow.

THAT goal v West Brom…

Rewind back to the start of 2008. Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United and West Brom were the three front-runners in the Championship and Forest met West Brom at The Hawthorns on a typically cold winter evening.

It was a huge game at the top of the second tier table. Forest though would find themselves with a three goal lead before the hour-mark owing to strikes from Dexter Blackstock, Chris Cohen and Majewski.

The three points eventually placed Forest in 2nd behind Newcastle. That game though is best remembered for Majewski’s thunderous goal on 53 minutes, which set his side on their way to victory that night.

A classic Nottingham Forest goal, and one that is certainly worthy of a mention in ‘The72’s Greatest Hits’.

See the goal below…