Ipswich Town fans have been treated to some fantastic goalkeepers throughout the club’s iconic history.

Christian Walton is the current first-choice goalkeeper at Portman Road and has shown why he’s so highly regarded by the Ipswich Town faithful with his performances this season.

With Kieran McKenna’s side seemingly looking to strength again this summer, you would think strengthening the goalkeeping department would be low down on the list of priorities.

Here, in no particular order, we take a look at Ipswich Town’s top five goalkeepers of the 21st Century…

Bartosz Bialkowski (2009, 2014-2020)

After Mick McCarthy swooped to sign the Polish goalkeeper from Notts County in 2014, few Ipswich Town supporters would have expected the impact Bialkowski made at Portman Road.

Initially having to bide his time to earn the number one jersey over Dean Gerken, the 34-year-old inspired Ipswich Town to make the Championship play-offs in his debut season.

The current Millwall shot stopper later became the first Ipswich Town player to win the club’s Player of the Year three seasons in a row.

Despite Bialkowski’s last campaign for the Blues ending in relegation during a season where he under-performed, his legacy cannot be tarnished after four previous outstanding campaigns.

Asmir Begovic (2009)

Despite only featuring for the club on a short-term basis, Begovic had to be included in this list after his impressive career along with his excellent displays during a short stint.

Signed on-loan from Portsmouth, the Bosnian international quickly showed what he’s all about in his six appearances before being recalled due to an injury to David James.

Begovic conceded four goals in his six outings between the sticks and provided enhanced competition between the sticks.

Matteo Sereni (2001-2003)

After breaking their transfer record to land the Italian goalkeeper in August 2001, it is safe to say Sereni lived up to all expectations.

Sereni was excellent for Ipswich Town and quickly became a fan favourite with his displays and likeable personality.

After suffering relegation from the Premier League during the 2001/02 season, some Ipswich Town supporters believe the decision to replace the Italian with Andy Marshall was one of the main factors in their relegation back to the Championship.

Kelvin Davis (2003-2005)

With 88 appearances across two seasons, Davis was a competent performer during his time at the club.

The former Southampton goalkeeper, who established his legacy any the south coast club, will be remembered for his 2004/2005 campaign which saw Davis deservedly feature in the Championship Team of the Year as Town finished 3rd under Joe Royle.

Richard Wright (1995-2001, 2008-2010, 2011-2012)

One of the most iconic goalkeepers in Ipswich Town’s recent history, Wright had to be included on this list.

Born in Ipswich, Wright embedded himself into Ipswich Town folklore with some inspirational goalkeeping moments throughout his time with the club.

Wright, who earned two Premier League winners medals at Arsenal and Manchester City respectively, will always be remembered for his play-off final penalty save against Barnsley in 2000.

Along side the legendary Paul Cooper, David Best and Roy Bailey, Wright is rightfully spoken about amongst this plethora of Ipswich Town goalkeeping icons.