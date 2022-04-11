Swansea City loan man Hannes Wolf has admitted that “everything fits” at the Swansea.com Stadium as he continues to impress in South Wales.

Swansea City brought playmaker Wolf in from German side Borussia Monchengladbach in January, and since returning from a spell on the sidelines, the Austrian ace has shown exactly what he’s capable of.

In his last five games, Wolf has scored once and provided three assists, with perhaps his best performance of the lot coming in the rampant 4-0 win over local rivals Cardiff City.

Now, amid both his and Swansea City’s strong run of form, Wolf has been discussing life at the Swansea.com Stadium.

As quoted by the Championship club’s official website, the 22-year-old admitted that “everything fits” with the Swans. He went on to highlight the impressive football Russell Martin’s side are playing, adding that he just wants to keep chipping in with goals and assists.

Here’s what he had to say:

“I am really enjoying it.

“We are playing such good football. The team and the coach are amazing. Everything fits together well.

“Most of the time I was like a striker (at Borussia Monchengladbach) because I was always so high with the ball and here, we have a lot of the ball and that means there are a lot of opportunities to be involved.

“I just want to score more and get more assists.”

Ending the season well

The 2021/22 season has had tough spells for both Swansea City and Wolf. The club have endured inconsistent spells while Martin strives to embed his philosophy at the club, while the first half of the season saw Wolf fall out of favour back with Borussia Monchengladbach.

However, it has really clicked for both the club and the player in recent weeks, with Martin helping get the best out of Wolf and the Austrian helping pick up some impressive wins.

With six games remaining, Swansea CIty occupy 14th place in the Championship, sitting level on 57 points with both Preston North End and West Brom.