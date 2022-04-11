Nottingham Forest’s interest in Blackpool’s Josh Bowler has seemingly been reignited ahead of the summer transfer window.

Bowler, 23, joined Blackpool on a free transfer last summer. The attacker left Everton following the expiry of his contract and he’s since become a key player for the Seasiders, scoring seven and assisting three in his 40 league outings so far.

Nottingham Forest wanted to sign Bowler in January but Steve Cooper’s side missed out on the Englishman. Now though, reports have surfaced claiming that Forest will return for Bowler in the summer.

What would Nottingham Forest’s XI look like with Bowler in it?

Under Neil Critchley this season, Bowler has predominantly played on the right of an attacking midfield three.

In a 4-2-3-1 formation, Bowler largely plays on the right of that ‘3’, though he has on occasion played on the right side of a midfield four.

Forest under Cooper play with two strikers and a central attacking midfielder behind that striker. Cooper utilises the wing-backs to offer more going forward and so where Bowler might fit into his Forest XI remains debatable.

Bowler could arguably play as one of the two forwards, who were Brennan Johnson and Keinan Davis against Birmingham City at the weekend, or potentially as a right wing-back.

Forest will certainly be in the market for a right-sided defender this summer with Djed Spence returning to Middlesbrough, but this would be a more unusual position for the Blackpool man.

And given Forest’s current form and their chances of securing promotion this season, a move for Bowler might take a backseat if they do earn promotion, leaving the other linked clubs in Fulham, Bournemouth and more, free to make a move.

Bowler has certainly shown a lot of potential this season – he’s a tricky wide player who has discovered more of a scoring touch in the second half of the season, and perhaps Cooper could yet find a way to fit him into his plans at Forest with a potential positional change.

Up next for Forest is a trip to Luton Town on Friday.