Hull City owner Acun Ilicali says he was granted permission to sign Galatasaray’s Ryan Babel in the January transfer window.

Hull City were looking to lure the attacker to the MKM Stadium this past winter.

However, the Tigers missed out on a deal after his club appointed Domènec Torrent as their manager.

Babel, 35, fell back into favour with the Turkish Super Lig side and stayed beyond the transfer deadline.

Ilicali has said, as per a report by Hull Live:

“On Ryan Babel, we talked to him in the winter time. We had a chance to bring him to Hull City but the coach changed at Galatasaray and said ‘I’m going to play you’ so because of that.

“I had received permission from Fatih Terim – he’s also a very good friend of mine – who was the coach of Galatasaray and the president, too, but because of the new coach asking him to stay, he stayed and we respected him for that decision.”

Hull City latest

Hull City have all but secured their Championship status for next season after their impressive 1-0 away win at Middlesbrough over the weekend.

Luring Babel to East Yorkshire in January would certainly have raised some eyebrows but the Tigers have managed to stay up anyway and will quickly swift their focus on their recruitment this summer.

The former Premier League forward, who has played for the likes of Ajax, Liverpool, Hoffenheim, Fulham and Besiktas in the past, has been on the books at current side Galatasaray since 2019 and has made 92 appearances for them to date, chipping in with 15 goals and seven assists.

Ilicali will be gearing up for his first full campaign since taking over and it is expected to be a busy next transfer window for his side with both comings and goings.

Shota Arveladze’s men are back in action this Friday at home to Cardiff City and have a number of players who are out of contract at the end of June such as George Honeyman, Richie Smallwood and Tom Eaves who are currently playing for their futures.