West Brom are yet to discuss a new deal with goalkeeper David Button, who sees his contract expire at the end of this season.

Button, 33, joined West Brom in the summer of 2020, coming in to bolster the goalkeeping options at The Hawthorns.

Since then, much of his time at the club has been served as cover and competition to Sam Johnstone, although he was called into action in January of this year. However, his contract situation remains up in the air, with his current deal expiring this summer.

Now, according to The Athletic (via West Brom News), there are still talks to be had between Button and the Baggies over his future.

It is said that the ‘keeper, who is still based on the south coast at the moment, may well have to locate himself closer to West Brom’s training ground. However, if terms can’t be agreed, another goalkeeper will come in to battle with Alex Palmer for a starting spot in between the sticks.

Change awaits

Button isn’t the only goalkeeper out of contract this summer, with number one Sam Johnstone also closing in on the end of his deal.

And, it seems for all intents and purposes that Johnstone will be moving on in the summer, opening the door for a new number one to emerge at The Hawthorns. If both Button and Johnstone move on, it may not only free the number one spot for Palmer to claim, but potentially for a new signing to claim too.

It remains to be seen how both Johnstone and Button’s respective situations pan out, but West Brom fans won’t be opposed to change this summer as they look to leave a dismal campaign behind them.