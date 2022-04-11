West Brom goalkeeper Alex Palmer is expected to stay and compete for the number one spot next season, as per a report by the Express and Star.

West Brom are poised to lose current first choice stopper Sam Johnstone when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Palmer, 25, has struggled for game this term and is wanted back by Lincoln City this summer, as detailed in a report by Birmingham Live.

However, the Baggies’ boss Steve Bruce believes he will battle with Josh Griffiths and David Button for the place between the sticks in the next campaign.

West Brom situation

Palmer has only played once for West Brom’s first-team so far in his career but has gained plenty of experience out on loan. He has recently had an emergency stint with fellow Championship side Luton Town.

His contract at the Hawthorns expires in the summer of 2023 meaning he still has another year left on his deal with the Midlands outfit.

The former England youth international has risen up through the academy and played his first and only game for them to date earlier in this campaign against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup, a match they lost 6-0.

Palmer was loaned out to the likes of Kidderminster Harriers, Oldham Athletic, Notts County and Plymouth Argyle before rocking up at the LNER Stadium last term to join Lincoln City.

He was a real hit with Michael Appleton’s side and helped them get to the League One play-off final, making 58 appearances in all competitions.

You can see why the Imps would like him back but it appears Palmer is going nowhere.