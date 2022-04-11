Middlesbrough suffered their second defeat in as many games on Saturday afternoon, losing 1-0 to Hull City at the Riverside.

Middlesbrough had won eight games in a row at home prior to last week, but they have since lost twice 1-0, at the hands of Fulham and Hull City respectively.

The result leaves them in eighth position in the table and three points outside of the top six with six games left to play, although they have a game in hand on two of the sides directly above them.

The performance against Hull City was certainly below par for Middlesbrough and manager Chris Wilder’s standards.

Keane Lewis-Potter’s 74th minute match winner for the Tigers was avoidable, as his long range effort squirmed under goalkeeper Joe Lumley.

The Boro number one has come under fire from many supporters this season, and Boro boss Wilder shared their view after Lumley’s mistake against Hull City.

“It’s a disappointing goal, the goalkeeper needs to do better,” he said in an interview with Teesside Live.

“I’ve protected him for quite a while now, Joe. There is no real hiding place there, it is another poor goal.”

Who are Middlesbrough’s other goalkeeping options?

Middlesbrough have three goalkeepers in reserve, with Luke Daniels, Sol Brynn, and Brad James providing back-up for Lumley.

Previous boss Neil Warnock wasn’t convinced with Lumley either, and so gave Daniels a run out over November and December last year. During those six games he conceded eight goals and kept one clean sheet.

Brynn and James are yet to make their debuts for the club but have impressed out on loan. The former excelled at Queen of the South in the Scottish Championship, whilst the latter impressed at Hartlepool United last season.

Wilder now has a decision to make. Whatever happens between now and the end of the season, it is likely Boro will be in the market for a new shot stopper in the transfer window this summer.