Wigan Athletic are planning to sign Blackburn Rovers youngster Luke Brennan, according to journalist Alan Nixon (via Football League World).

Wigan Athletic are looking to land the winger this summer.

Brennan, 20, is out of contract at the end of the season and is due to become a free agent in late June.

The Latics are now keen to bring him to the DW Stadium to bolster their ranks ahead of next season.

Blackburn Rovers academy graduate

Brennan has been on the books at Blackburn Rovers for his whole career to date and has risen up through the academy of the Championship outfit.

He penned his first professional deal with the Lancashire outfit back in 2020 and made his first and only first-team appearance for Tony Mowbray’s side in a league future against Nottingham Forest in the same year.

The attacker has found it hard to get into Rovers’ side ahead of the abundance of players they have in his position at their disposal. Nevertheless, he has enjoyed plenty of action with the U23s over the past couple of campaign.

Brennan also had a loan spell away from Ewood Park at AFC Fylde two years ago to get some experience under his belt and played six times for the National League North club.

Wigan Athletic have identified him as a summer addition as they look to gain promotion from League One. Leam Richardson’s men are top of the table and beat Lincoln City 3-1 over the weekend.

They are back in action tomorrow away at Burton Albion.