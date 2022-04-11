Neil Critchley makes honest admission over Blackpool’s summer transfer window plans
Blackpool boss Neil Critchley has said summer transfer window planning will begin in “the next week or two”, insisting it isn’t the time to start just yet.
Blackpool will be playing Championship football again next season, with relegation never really a serious threat and their faint hopes of a top six finish dashed.
It’s a season for everyone at Bloomfield Road to be proud of after returning to second-tier football last summer, but the Tangerines won’t want to rest on their laurels and the summer transfer window provides them with a good chance to take themselves to the next level.
However, plans for the summer transfer aren’t beginning just yet.
As quoted by the Blackpool Gazette, Blackpool boss Critchley admitted that those conversations will be starting “in the next week or two”, insisting that the focus will be on a busy run of fixtures that sees them play four times from April 15th to April 26th.
Here’s what he had to say:
“That will come now in the next week or two, we will have discussions internally about where we want to get to and how we move forward.
“Those discussions around individual players, contracts, renegotiations and all that type of stuff will happen shortly.
“But again, we’ve got so many games to play in a short period and so many midweek games. We put a lot of time and emphasis into the games, which takes up a lot of time, so fitting those meetings won’t be easy. But we’ll fit them in because they have to be done.”
End the season strongly
It would be a shame for Blackpool if a successful campaign ended with a whimper, so Critchley will be hoping his side can turn around their poor form of late and end the season in an impressive manner.
As it stands, Blackpool are four games without a win, and their final six games present a mixed bag of challenges.
Next up is an inconsistent West Brom before hosting Birmingham City on Monday 18th, with a trip to play-off hopefuls Luton Town coming only five days later. Then, the final three games of the season come against sides who are all fighting to stay in the Championship: Barnsley, Derby County and Peterborough United.