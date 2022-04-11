Blackpool boss Neil Critchley has said summer transfer window planning will begin in “the next week or two”, insisting it isn’t the time to start just yet.

Blackpool will be playing Championship football again next season, with relegation never really a serious threat and their faint hopes of a top six finish dashed.

It’s a season for everyone at Bloomfield Road to be proud of after returning to second-tier football last summer, but the Tangerines won’t want to rest on their laurels and the summer transfer window provides them with a good chance to take themselves to the next level.

However, plans for the summer transfer aren’t beginning just yet.

As quoted by the Blackpool Gazette, Blackpool boss Critchley admitted that those conversations will be starting “in the next week or two”, insisting that the focus will be on a busy run of fixtures that sees them play four times from April 15th to April 26th.

Here’s what he had to say:

“That will come now in the next week or two, we will have discussions internally about where we want to get to and how we move forward.