Former Sheffield United manager Neil Warnock has retold his infamous bowling story from his days as Blades manager.

Warnock, 73, announced his retirement from football management over the weekend.

The veteran gaffer is an iconic name in English football management and one of the most decorated too, having achieved promotions with multiple teams during his management career.

Warnock’s time at Sheffield United asserted him as a keen English Football League manager – the Sheffield-born manager guided the Blades to promotion from the Championship in 2006, having spent eight years with the club.

His spell at Bramall Lane is remembered fondly by all, and one notable story from his time with United is his infamous Bowling story. Retelling that story on talkSPORT this morning, Warnock said:

“We always took them to Scarborough. We [stayed] in the digs and I said, ‘Anybody fancy a game of bowls?’

“So we get going up there, took my own ball and my own shoes. They didn’t know that, the lads, Michael Brown and all that lot – [I said] ‘£20 quid each lads, come on, whoever wins has the pot’.

“So we all put £20 in and we go in the booth, I get my ball and my shoes, and just wipe the floor with them really. 240-something I think I bowled – they were absolutely distraught!”

Fond memories…

Warnock will be missed in football. He’s certainly of the old school and he’s given football fans countless memories and stories, and his time at Sheffield United has brought about many of those stories.

Above all though, Warnock provided at each club he was in charge of. His promotion with Sheffield United was against the odds and it set him up to become a notorious Championship promotion-winning manager in the following years.

Now aged 73, it seems like Warnock will keep himself active with punditry and radio show appearances.